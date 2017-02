LONDON (AP) " England beat Italy 36-15 in Six Nations rugby on Sunday:

___

England 36 (Dan Cole, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Jack Nowell 2, Ben Te?o tries; Owen Farrell 3 conversions), Italy 15 (Giovanbattista Venditti, Michele Campagnaro tries; Tommaso Allen conversion, drop goal). HT: 5-10.

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings