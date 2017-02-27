Geisenberger leads German sweep for record 38th luge WCup

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) " Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger led a German sweep in the season's final luge World Cup meet for a record 38th career victory Sunday.

Geisenberger, who had already wrapped up her fifth straight overall World Cup title, clocked a combined time of 1 minute, 44.364 seconds, beating Tatjana Huefner by 0.071 seconds and Dajana Eitberger by 0.186.

It was Geisenberger's fifth win of the season. Her 38 overall wins are one more than Huefner and the retired Sylke Otto.

Russia's Tatyana Ivanova was fourth, ahead of Latvia's Eliza Cauce and Canada's Alex Gough.

Another German, Julia Taubitz, was seventh, ahead of American Erin Hamlin.

Geisenberger finished on 982 points, ahead of Huefner on 865, Ivanova on 683, Hamlin on 614, Gough on 585 and Emily Sweeney of the U.S. on 564.