Wilson Kipsang leads Kenyan sweep at Tokyo Marathon

TOKYO (AP) " Wilson Kipsang led a Kenyan sweep of the podium at the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.

Kipsang, the London Olympic bronze medalist, had a time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, 58 seconds, a meet record. That was over a minute slower than the current world-best of 2:02:57 set by compatriot Dennis Kipruto Kimetto at the 2014 Berlin Marathon.

Gideon Kipketer finished second in 2:05:51 and Dickson Chumba was third in 2:06:25 on Sunday.

Kipsang set the world mark of 2:03:23 at the Berlin Marathon in 2013 before it was improved on by Kimetto.

Sunday's race also served as a qualifier for Japanese men for the athletics world championships being held in London in August.

Hiroto Inoue had the best time among the Japanese men, clocking 2:08:22 to finish in eighth place.

