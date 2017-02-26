Boxing: WBC champion Deontay Wilder calls out Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder has called out Kiwi WBO champion Joseph Parker for a world heavyweight unification fight after the American extended his unbeaten record today.

Wilder, the WBC champion, beat Gerald Washington with a fifth-round knockout in Birmingham, Alabama, but it wasn't an impressive performance.

At the time of his knockout win, the man known as the Bronze Bomber was ahead on one judge's scorecard and even with Washington on the cards of the other two.

In the fifth round he put Washington on the canvas with a right cross, left hook combination, and finished it with a left hook when Washington got to his feet, but he was subdued in the earlier rounds as his opponent dictated the pace and landed by far the more power punches.

In an interview in the ring after his win, Wilder said his wish was to fight Parker as soon as possible.

"I'm ready for Joseph Parker," he said. "The question is... is he ready for me? I've done my part Joseph Parker, now it's time to do yours."

Parker, based in Las Vegas, had planned to enter the ring and announce an alliance of sorts with Washington in order to build the profile of boxing in the United States, but he was nowhere to be seen.

Earlier, heavyweight Izu Ugonoh, Parker's stablemate, suffered a shock knockout loss to Dominic Breazeale in an incredible all-action fight.

It was Ugonoh's first fight under new promoter Al Haymon and he was clearly eager to impress against his American opponent Breazeale, who was beaten by IBF champion Anthony Joshua last year. It was Ugonoh's first defeat as a professional.

Continued below.

Ugonoh, trained by Kevin Barry, controlled the first two rounds with his superior jab and body punching, but appeared too keen to make a statement with a spectacular finish and it was that recklessness which cost him.

In the third round, easily one of the best of the heavyweight scene this year, he was knocked down by the bigger Breazeale, but rallied and responded with big right hands which caused swelling under the American's left eye. Breazeale also hit him after the bell, an act ignored by the referee.

In the fourth round Ugonoh knocked down Breazeale, but in a bid to finish the fight appeared to over-extend himself and he finished the round exhausted.

Breazeale made him pay early in the fifth round, knocking him down twice with powerful round hands, the final time through the ropes. Presumably up on the judges' scorecards, it was a devastating way for Ugonoh's evening to finish.

In a non-televised earlier fight, Kiwi Junior Fa extended his record to 10-0 with a TKO win over American Keith Barr. It was Fa's first fight under new promoter Lou Di Bella.

- NZ Herald