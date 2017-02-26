NASCAR XFINITY-PowerShares QQQ 300 Results

1. (2) Ryan Reed, Ford, 124 laps, 0 rating, 47 points.

2. (9) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 0.

3. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 0.

4. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 124, 0, 0.

5. (18) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 38.

6. (25) Scott Lagasse Jr, Toyota, 124, 0, 31.

7. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 30.

8. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 29.

9. (17) William Byron, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 28.

10. (34) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 27.

11. (14) Matt Tifft, Toyota, 124, 0, 31.

12. (23) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 124, 0, 31.

13. (31) Brandon Hightower, Toyota, 124, 0, 24.

14. (13) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 23.

15. (8) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 29.

16. (29) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 21.

17. (39) Mario Gosselin, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 24.

18. (36) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 19.

19. (5) Ty Dillon, Dodge, 124, 0, 0.

20. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 122, 0, 19.

21. (28) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, engine, 116, 0, 16.

22. (30) Anthony Kumpen, Chevrolet, overheating, 111, 0, 15.

23. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, vibration, 108, 0, 0.

24. (11) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, accident, 106, 0, 33.

25. (24) J.J. Yeley, Toyota, accident, 103, 0, 12.

26. (3) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, accident, 59, 0, 19.

27. (27) Benny Gordon, Toyota, accident, 35, 0, 10.

28. (32) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, accident, 32, 0, 9.

29. (1) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 28, 0, 8.

30. (15) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 28, 0, 7.

31. (4) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 28, 0, 6.

32. (19) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 28, 0, 0.

33. (12) Darrell Wallace Jr, Ford, accident, 28, 0, 4.

34. (21) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 28, 0, 0.

35. (37) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 23, 0, 2.

36. (10) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, accident, 22, 0, 1.

37. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 22, 0, 1.

38. (38) Clint King, Chevrolet, accident, 22, 0, 1.

39. (40) Jeff Green, Ford, accident, 22, 0, 1.

40. (33) David Starr, Chevrolet, engine, 4, 0, 1.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.137 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 38 minutes, 47 seconds.

Margin of Victory: seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 42 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Jones 0; R.Reed 1; B.Keselowski 2-10; K.Kahne 11; E.Sadler 12-30; B.Gaughan 31-35; W.Byron 36; B.Gaughan 37-47; E.Sadler 48-65; A.Dillon 66-79; B.Keselowski 80-81; A.Dillon 82; B.Keselowski 83-86; A.Dillon 87-97; B.Keselowski 98; A.Dillon 99; B.Keselowski 100; E.Sadler 101-103; K.Kahne 104-111; R.Reed 112; K.Kahne 113-116; R.Reed 117-121; B.Keselowski 122; R.Reed 123-124

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): E.Sadler, 3 times for 37 laps; A.Dillon, 4 times for 23 laps; B.Gaughan, 2 times for 14 laps; B.Keselowski, 6 times for 12 laps; K.Kahne, 3 times for 10 laps; R.Reed, 4 times for 5 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 0 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: E.Jones, 4; E.Sadler, 3; D.Suarez, 3; A.Dillon, 2; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. D.Suarez, 4040; 2. E.Sadler, 4038; 3. J.Allgaier, 4035; 4. E.Jones, 4032; 5. T.Dillon, 2214; 6. R.Reed, 2205; 7. B.Koch, 2200; 8. B.Poole, 2192; 9. R.Sieg, 2171; 10. B.Jones, 2168.

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.