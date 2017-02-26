1:36pm Sun 26 February
Reed grabs Xfinity Series win in wreck-fest at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) " Ryan Reed picked up the second Xfinity Series victory of his career " both at Daytona International Speedway " by winning the wreck-filled season-opener Saturday.

Reed held off Austin Dillon and Kasey Kahne in a two-lap overtime shootout to win in a Ford for Roush Fenway Racing. Reed's only other career victory came in this race in 2015.

Kahne finished second in a Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, which had five cars in the field and a rough day because of all the accidents.

Austin Dillon was third in a Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, and Brad Keselowski was fourth in a Team Penske Ford. Scott Lagasse was sixth and the highest finishing Toyota driver.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

