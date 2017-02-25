Women's World Cup Super-G Results

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) " Results Saturday in a women's World Cup super-G:
1. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1:21.78.
2. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:22.28.
3. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 1:22.87.
4. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 1:23.04.
5. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:23.13.
6. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 1:23.14.
7. Elisabeth Goergl, Austria, 1:23.17.
8. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:23.53.
9. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 1:23.54.
10. Tiffany Gauthier, France, 1:23.78.
11. Tessa Worley, France, 1:23.79.
12. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada, 1:23.80.
13. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 1:23.89.
14. Corinne Suter, Switzerland, 1:24.00.
15. Maria Therese Tviberg, Norway, 1:24.18.
16. Christine Scheyer, Austria, 1:24.19.
17. Francesca Marsaglia, Italy, 1:24.26.
18. Ramona Siebenhofer, Austria, 1:24.27.
19. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:24.37.
20. Romane Miradoli, France, 1:24.46.
21. Valerie Grenier, Canada, 1:24.77.
22. Jasmina Suter, Switzerland, 1:24.82.
23. Lena Duerr, Germany, 1:24.84.
24. Candace Crawford, Canada, 1:24.86.
25. Laura Gauche, France, 1:24.90.
26. Joana Haehlen, Switzerland, 1:25.04.
27. Marta Bassino, Italy, 1:25.05.
27. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 1:25.05.
29. Coralie Frasse Sombet, France, 1:25.12.
30. Ricarda Haaser, Austria, 1:25.24.
1. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 306 points.
2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 300.
3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 290.
4. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 225.
5. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 219.
6. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 158.
7. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 151.
8. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 140.
9. Tessa Worley, France, 138.
10. Federica Brignone, Italy, 112.
1. Mikaela Shffrin, United States, 1223.
2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1023.
3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 965.
4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 789.
5. Tessa Worley, Francee, 736.
6. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 640.
7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 592.
8. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 515.
9. Federica Brignone, Italy, 514.
10. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 499.
