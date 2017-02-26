Leicester in relegation zone after results go against champs

LONDON (AP) " Leicester's despair was amplified when the team that lifted the Premier League trophy last year slipped into the relegation zone on Saturday.

Leicester is yet to play since Claudio Ranieri, the manager who orchestrated the astonishing title triumph, was fired but results went against the champions on Saturday.

Crystal Palace's 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough lifted the south London club ahead of Leicester, which hosts Liverpool on Monday. Leicester is two points above last-placed Sunderland, which lost 2-0 at Everton, and only ahead of Hull on goal difference.

It looks increasingly certain Leicester will be surrendering the trophy to Chelsea. Antonio Conte's side surged 11 points clear of Manchester City by beating Swansea 3-1.