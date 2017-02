EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) " Scotland has beaten Wales 29-13 in Six Nations rugby at Murrayfield.

Scotland 29 (Tommy Seymour, Tim Visser tries; Finn Russell 2 conversions, 5 penalties), Wales 13 (Liam Williams try; Leigh Halfpenny conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 9-13

