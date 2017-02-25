Australia beats India by 333 runs in 1st test

PUNE, India (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at the end of the first test between India and Australia on the third day at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium:

David Warner lbw b Ashwin 10

Shaun Marsh lbw b Ashwin 0

Steve Smith lbw b Jadeja 109

Peter Handscomb c Vijay b Ashwin 19

Matt Renshaw c Sharma b Jayant Yadav 31

Mitchell Marsh c Saha b Jadeja 31

Matthew Wade c Saha b Umesh Yadav 20

Mitchell Starc c Rahul b Ashwin 30

Steve O'Keefe c Saha b Jadeja 6

Nathan Lyon lbw b Umesh Yadav 13

Josh Hazlewood not out 2

Extras: (4b, 9lb, 1nb) 14

TOTAL: (all out) 285.

Overs: 87. Batting time: 298 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-23, 3-61, 4-113, 5-169, 6-204, 7-246, 8-258, 9-279, 10-285.

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 28-3-119-4, Ravindra Jadeja 33-10-65-3, Umesh Yadav 13-1-39-2, Jayant Yadav 10-1-43-1 (1nb), Ishant Sharma 3-0-6-0.

Murali Vijay lbw b O'Keefe 2

Lokesh Rahul lbw b Lyon 10

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b O?Keefe 31

Virat Kohli b O?Keefe 13

Ajinkya Rahane c Lyon b O?Keefe 18

Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b O?Keefe 8

Wriddhiman Saha lbw b O?Keefe 5

Ravindra Jadeja b Lyon 3

Jayant Yadav c Wade b Lyon 5

Ishant Sharma c Warner b Lyon 0

Umesh Yadav not out 0

Extras: (8b, 4lb) 12

TOTAL: (all out) 107

Overs: 33.5. Batting time: 125 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-16, 3-47, 4-77, 5-89, 6-99, 7-100, 8-102, 9-102, 10-107.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 2-2-0-0, Nathan Lyon 14.5-2-53-4, Steve O?Keefe 15-4-35-6, Josh Hazlewood 2-0-7-0.

Toss: Australia.

Series: Australia leads four-test series 1-0.

Umpires: Nigel Llong and Richard Kettleborough, England.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.