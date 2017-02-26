Racing: Winx walks on water

Champion mare Winx extended her amazing winning streak to 15 with another big win in the Group 1 Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick yesterday.

Not even a heavy track was enough to dampen Winx's brilliance as she raced to away to claim her 10th Group 1 win and took her career earnings to almost $10 million.

Chris Waller's great mare, tracked up three-wide on the bend before hitting the front at the 300m and leaving her rivals paddling in the heavy conditions.

Shock VRC Oaks winner Lasqueti Spirit hung on for second with Winx's Sydney Cup-bound stablemate Who Shot Thebarman an eye-catching third in the Sydney wet.

Winx's 15th straight win took her past Phar Lap's best winning streak mark and alongside Bernborough and Carbine.

Stablemate McCreery claimed the Group Three $150,000 Liverpool City Cup.

McCreery dropped to the back of the seven- horse field and trailed early leader and pre-race favourite Chetwood by 10 lengths before powering home down the straight to score by a length from Arod and Testashadow.

"He's the smallest horse in the stable but he's got close to the biggest heart," Waller said.

- news.com.au