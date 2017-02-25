7:43pm Sat 25 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rea wins World Superbike opener at Phillip Island

PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia (AP) " Defending world champion Jonathan Rea won the season-opening 22-lap Superbike World Championship race at Phillip Island on Saturday, his third consecutive victory in Australia.

The British rider, on a Kawasaki, edged ahead of Ducati's Chaz Davies on the final lap to win by .042 seconds. Rea's British and Kawasaki teammate Tom Sykes was third.

"It was a little bit like a bicycle race and no one wanted to put their nose in front," Rea said.

Rea's 39th World Superbrike win ended Welshman Davies' six-race winning streak from 2016.

There will be a second Superbike race Sunday at Phillip Island.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 25 Feb 2017 20:24:40 Processing Time: 73ms