Rea wins World Superbike opener at Phillip Island

PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia (AP) " Defending world champion Jonathan Rea won the season-opening 22-lap Superbike World Championship race at Phillip Island on Saturday, his third consecutive victory in Australia.

The British rider, on a Kawasaki, edged ahead of Ducati's Chaz Davies on the final lap to win by .042 seconds. Rea's British and Kawasaki teammate Tom Sykes was third.

"It was a little bit like a bicycle race and no one wanted to put their nose in front," Rea said.

Rea's 39th World Superbrike win ended Welshman Davies' six-race winning streak from 2016.

There will be a second Superbike race Sunday at Phillip Island.