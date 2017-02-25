6:02pm Sat 25 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Alvarez stops Bute to become WBC light heavy challenger

QUEBEC CITY (AP) " Eleider Alvarez stopped former champion Lucian Bute with a pair of right-hand shots in the fifth round to win a light heavyweight elimination bout between the two Montreal-based boxers Friday night.

Alvarez (22-0) stunned Bute (32-4-1) with a right and then sent him to the floor with another to close out what had been an even battle through four rounds. Referee Marlon B. Wright stopped the fight at 2:22 of the fifth round.

"I've been practicing that move for a long time," Alvarez said after the bout.

The Colombian-born Alvarez became the mandatory challenger for the WBC title held by another Montreal fighter, Adonis Stevenson.

Bute held the IBF super-middleweight title from 2007 to 2012, when he was crushed in England by Carl Froch. The Romanian-born Canadian was in only his sixth bout since that loss.

"That's boxing," Bute said. "I thought I fought well but he surprised me with a good punch. Hats off to him, he deserved the win."

It remains to be seen if it was the last fight for 36-year-old Bute. He's 2-4-1 in his last seven bouts.

Alvarez also retained the obscure WBC Silver title.

Also, former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end Adam Braidwood (7-1) stopped Eric Martel-Bahoeli (11-7-1) of Quebec City in the fifth round to win the heavyweight title from a little-known sanctioning body, the WBU.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 25 Feb 2017 18:49:07 Processing Time: 16ms