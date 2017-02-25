Cricket: Black Caps demolished by South Africa

By Andrew Alderson, at Westpac Stadium

Incisive South African bowling and incompetent New Zealand batting saw the visitors win by a record 159 runs in Wellington to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match one-day international series.

Sustained pressure and composure drew the Black Caps back into the match in a Proteas innings bookended by batting dominance.

However, their total of 271 for eight was always competitive on a drop-in wicket that was slowing.

New Zealand offered little resistance to a clinical South African bowling display which saw them dismissed for 112. Dwaine Pretorius took three for five from 5.2 overs. The grimness was defined by the ironic cheers erupting with every single that tipped the total towards 100. Colin de Grandhomme top-scored with 34 not out from as many balls.

The total is New Zealand's lowest at home since being dismissed for 73 by Sri Lanka in January 2007.

The innings was their worst score against South Africa (previously 134 at Cape Town in December 1994) and trumped the biggest margin of defeat (143 at Auckland in March 1999).

Of the top order, Dean Brownlie, Tom Latham, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner made 16 runs between them - 13 coming from Neesham.

The capitulation fueled fears that if Kane Williamson (23 from 40 balls) or Ross Taylor (18 from 40) do not ignite, the side's victory chances are minimal.

A red carpet will presumably be ordered to welcome back a fit Martin Guptill to open in the final two matches.

That means a rejig at the top. Latham seems the obvious candidate for a spell with 35 runs from his last seven ODI innings, but that is complicated by his role as the incumbent wicketkeeper. Luke Ronchi might return, but he has also struggled with 47 runs from five ODI innings this season. At least both are keeping well. A recall to Tom Blundell could be the compromise.

Given neither Neesham nor Williamson bowled yesterday, New Zealand could stick with Latham or Ronchi and bolster the batting.

South Africa's innings was led by captain AB de Villiers' 85 from 80 balls, his 51st ODI half-century. It took until the last over to remove him after he entered in the 23rd. He became the fastest ODI batsman to 9000 runs during the innings. The 33-year-old reached the mark in 205 innings, eclipsing Sourav Ganguly's 228.

De Villiers' control and poise ensured South Africa steadied their total. Support from Wayne Parnell (35 off 32) in the latter overs helped post a seventh-wicket stand of 84 from 64 balls.

The innings was never a smooth curve of acceleration.

In the first 22 overs South Africa eased to 114 for one before New Zealand's exposed the visitors' middle order vulnerability. They took five wickets for 66 from 16.2 overs through the heart of the innings - a run rate of just 4.04.

De Grandhomme also led the way with the ball, taking two wickets in four deliveries as part of 10 straight overs that conceded 40 runs.

First, Faf du Plessis (36 off 46 balls) mistimed a drive to Tim Southee at mid-off, ending an 81-run second-wicket stand. Next, Quinton de Kock (68 off 70) hooked to Neesham at deep square leg after posting his fifth consecutive ODI half-century, a feat only matched by Jonty Rhodes among his countrymen. Kepler Wessels got one for Australia and four for South Africa after a hiatus of six years.

De Grandhomme was backed by parsimonious partnerships with Santner and, on occasion, Lockie Ferguson. The latter blew out in the end, conceding one for 71 after New Zealand opted for extra speed at the expense of Ish Sodhi.

- NZ Herald