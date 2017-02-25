5:40pm Sat 25 February
Watch: Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan celebrates prematurely, loses race

Caleb Ewan (centre) celebrates, not realising he has been beaten at the line by Marcel Kittel (left). Photo / Getty
Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan has been left embarrassed after celebrating prematurely on the second stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour.

The 22-year-old spriting prospect looked to have a stage victory in the bag against a slew of the world's best sprinters, but as he went to raise his hands in triumph, he was beaten at the line by German Marcel Kittel.


Ewan's rookie mistake saw him ease up as the line approached, and the experienced Kittel nudged past him by throwing his bike at the line.


Ewan copped to his mistake afterwards, apologising to his teammates for the mental error.


- NZ Herald

