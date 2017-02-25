Watch: Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan celebrates prematurely, loses race

Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan has been left embarrassed after celebrating prematurely on the second stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour.

The 22-year-old spriting prospect looked to have a stage victory in the bag against a slew of the world's best sprinters, but as he went to raise his hands in triumph, he was beaten at the line by German Marcel Kittel.

Marcel Kittel arrache la victoire à Caleb Ewan dans cette 2e étape du Tour d'Abu Dhabi. #lequipeVELO pic.twitter.com/bu3lkzZaEB — la chaine L'ÉQUIPE (@lachainelequipe) February 24, 2017

Ewan's rookie mistake saw him ease up as the line approached, and the experienced Kittel nudged past him by throwing his bike at the line.

Kittel beats Ewan thanks to his "Tigersprung", German for a bike throw pic.twitter.com/qHHcO1rc5J — the Inner Ring (@inrng) February 24, 2017

Ewan copped to his mistake afterwards, apologising to his teammates for the mental error.

Massive stuff up by me today! Sorry to my @OricaScott teammates who did a great job getting me there! — Caleb Ewan (@CalebEwan) February 24, 2017

- NZ Herald