4:27pm Sat 25 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rugby: Hurricanes suffer Cory Jane blow

Cory Jane scores a try during the Global Tens in Brisbane last month. Photo / Getty
Cory Jane scores a try during the Global Tens in Brisbane last month. Photo / Getty

Hurricanes stalwart Cory Jane is set for a stint on the sidelines after suffering a training ground neck injury.

The former All Blacks winger tweeted that he had taken a hit in training, causing a bulging disc in his neck and he will miss the team's match against the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday.

It is unclear precisely how long the 34-year-old will remain out, but he has been replaced in the starting XV by Vince Aso. Wes Goosen takes Aso's place on the bench.


The match against the Sunwolves was set to be Jane's first since returning from an off-season stint in Japan with Toshiba Brave Lupus.

-AAP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 25 Feb 2017 17:59:24 Processing Time: 19ms