Cardinals sign Cuban league MVP to minor league contract

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) " The St. Louis Cardinals have signed Cuban outfielder Jose Adolis Garcia to a minor league contract and invited him to their big league spring training camp.

Garcia, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia, was the MVP of Cuba's top professional league last year and was declared a free agent by Major League Baseball in December.

Adolis Garcia, who turns 24 next week, led Tigres de Ciego de Avila to consecutive Serie Nacional championships in 2015 and 2016. A right-handed hitter, he batted .315 with a .395 on-base percentage and .517 slugging percentage during his MVP campaign in Cuba. He also played briefly for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan last season.

St. Louis announced the move Friday night, saying general manager John Mozeliak would be available to discuss it with reporters Saturday morning at the club's spring training complex.