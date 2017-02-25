Ellis names roster for next month's SheBelieves Cup

CHICAGO (AP) " Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan are among 23 players named to the U.S. national team's roster for the SheBelieves Cup tournament next month.

Coach Jill Ellis drew the players for the roster from a pre-tournament training camp. The event, which will include Germany, France and England playing in three doubleheaders across three cities, opens Wednesday in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Brianna Pinto, just 16, is among three players on the roster who have never made an appearance with the national team. Lloyd, Morgan and Crystal Dunn will break from playing with their European club teams for the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe was not among the players invited to camp as she continues to regain form following knee surgery. Meghan Klingenberg, who participated in camp but is still recovering from a back injury, and Amy Rodriguez, coming off the birth of her second child, were also left off.

"We've now had two camps together this year and I've seen some good things across the board. Now we're looking to translate that into three games against fantastic opponents," Ellis said in a statement. "We will be greatly tested and these are the moments where you learn the most about yourself which is exactly what we need right now."

The roster with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Julie Johnston (Chicago Red Stars), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

Midfielders: Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Boston Breakers), Lloyd (Manchester City), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), Brianna Pinto (Capital Area Soccer League)

Forwards: Dunn (Chelsea Ladies FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Morgan (Olympique Lyonnais), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (UCLA), Lynn Williams (NC Courage).