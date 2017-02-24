12:15pm Sat 25 February
Carlos Villanueva agrees to deal with Hanwha in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " The Hanwha Eagles in South Korea have agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with pitcher Carlos Villanueva.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Villanueva was 2-2 with a 5.96 ERA last year in 51 relief appearances for San Diego.

Hanwha said in a statement Friday it planned to use Villanueva as a starter.

An 11-year major league veteran, Villanueva is 51-55 with a 4.31 ERA in 76 starts and 400 relief appearances for Milwaukee (2006-10), Toronto (2011-12), the Chicago Cubs (2013-14), St. Louis (2015) and the Padres.

Earlier in the offseason, the Eagles agreed to a contract with former big league pitcher Alexi Ogando.

