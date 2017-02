Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A 12-year-old Aucklander has become the youngest girl to swim across Cook Strait.

Caitlin O'Reilly, of the Coast Swim Club, completed the marathon swimming feat just after 9.30 last night, Fairfax reported.

She emerged just north of Perano Head, which is on Arapawa Island in the Marlborough Sounds, having spent 7 hours, 19 minutes and 15 seconds in the sea.

- NZ Herald