Brazilian judge grants goalkeeper right to remain at liberty

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) " A former Brazilian goalkeeper jailed for the killing of one of his girlfriends and the kidnapping of her son has been granted the right to remain at liberty until his last appeal is considered.

Bruno Fernandes de Souza was sentenced in 2013 to 22 years in prison after he confessed he had ordered a friend to murder Eliza Samudio and conceal her body.

Bruno, who starred for Rio de Janeiro-based Flamengo, is yet to leave the prison situated in Santa Luzia, a city 220 some miles north of Rio.

The decision allowing him to remain at liberty was made by Supreme Court Justice Marco Aurelio Mello on Friday.

