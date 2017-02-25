Ryan Palmer takes early lead at Honda Classic with 65

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) " Ryan Palmer is starting to turn the corner with his game, adding a 5-under 65 to take the early lead in the second round of the Honda Classic.

He is at 9-under 131 and one shot ahead of Rickie Fowler, who had a 66.

Palmer's game is not the only thing with an improved prognosis. He took off the last four months of the year to tend to his wife, who was diagnosed with breast cancer. He says she should be done with treatment in August and is doing well.

He received plenty of emotional support from Stewart Cink, whose wife is battling breast cancer. And he says Phil Mickelson, whose wife was diagnosed in 2009, put him in touch with the right doctors.