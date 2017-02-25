Cricket: Steve O'Keefe shuts up Shane Warne

Steve O'Keefe had the figures of 0/30 from nine overs.

What came next was unbelievable.

The left arm spinner claimed 4/5 in 25 balls of carnage that may have turned the entire series on its head.

He left India in disarray as Australia's attack wiped out India for 105 in just 40.1 overs.

Just minutes before O'Keefe struck with his first wicket, Aussie spin king Shane Warne had criticised O'Keefe as an ineffective spin-bowler and the "weakest" bowler in the Australian attack.

"When you first start a session you want to set the tone and put pressure on the Indian batsmen and, without trying to be too harsh on Steve O'Keefe, this is the weakest of the Australian bowlers," Warne told Star Sports.

"You can understand Steve Smith trying to give him confidence, but there is a time and a place for Steve O'Keefe to get his confidence, right now is the time for Australia to ram home the advantage with Nathan Lyon I believe at that end.

"I think Steve O'Keefe might get a wicket and that would be great, but I think Nathan Lyon is a better chance of taking a wicket.

"Because there is two right-handers in there, Steve Smith wants to take the ball away from the right-hander, but the ball is just as dangerous coming in on this surface."

On day one Warne also publicly questioned O'Keefe's selection, asking why selectors didn't pick Mitchell Swepson or Ashton Agar ahead of O'Keefe.

"O'Keefe is the safe option because you know he's not going to bowl much rubbish," Warne said.

"You don't see him as a huge danger with big-turning deliveries. He bowls tight.

"In these conditions, guys like Swepson and Agar could have been more of a danger option."

O'Keefe gave him the perfect response - 25 balls that every bowler dreams of: W 1 W . W . . . . . . . 1 W 1 . . . W 1 . . 1 W.

