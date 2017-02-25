7:11am Sat 25 February
Ranieri says his 'dream died' after being fired by Leicester

LONDON (AP) " Claudio Ranieri says his "dream died" when he was fired as Leicester manager, nine months after guiding the unfashionable team to an improbable Premier League title.

The Italian released a statement on Friday, saying "all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always. Sadly this was not to be."

Leicester won the Premier League at preseason odds of 5,000-1, a year after narrowly escaping relegation. He was fired on Thursday with the team one point and one place above the relegation zone in a woeful title defense.

In a message to Leicester's supporters, Ranieri says "no one can ever take away what we together have achieved, and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

