Manchester United to face Rostov in last 16 of Europa League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) " Manchester United will play Russian club Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League.
According to UEFA coefficients, Rostov is the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament.
Manchester United, the only remaining English club in the competition, is a three-time European champion but has never won the second-tier tournament.
Friday's draw produced an encounter between Gent and Genk, only the second all-Belgian matchup in the history of UEFA competitions. French side Lyon, meanwhile, will be up against Roma, and there will be an all-German showdown between Schalke and Borussia Moenchengladbach.
The first legs will be played on March 9, with the return legs a week later.
The final will be played in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 24. The winner gains entry to next season's Champions League.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings