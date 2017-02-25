Germany's Rydzek wins world title in Nordic combined

LAHTI, Finland (AP) " Johannes Rydzek retained his Nordic combined world title as he led a German podium sweep in the men's individual normal hill event on Friday.
Rydzek was second to fellow German Eric Frenzel after the ski jumping stage, and started the cross-country with a 14-second disadvantage, but swiftly closed up to Frenzel and began to open up a lead after halfway.
Rydzek cheered and waved a German flag as he crossed the line 14.9 seconds ahead of 2014 Olympic champion Frenzel.
Bjoern Kircheisen rounded out the all-German podium 15.1 seconds later.
The result means Germany has won the individual normal hill event at the last three editions of the world championships going back to 2013.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings