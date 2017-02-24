McLaren goes back to its roots to launch new era in F1

WOKING, England (AP) " McLaren has gone back to its roots to launch a new era in Formula One.

The British team unveiled its car for the season on Friday: The MCL32, in distinctive orange and black.

Orange was the color of choice for founder Bruce McLaren in the 1960s. The team's first victory in F1 came in an orange car in 1968.

Sponsorship deals meant McLaren's cars were red and white from the 1970s to the '90s. It was most recently dark gray.

"Nice to see some McLaren color," said McLaren driver Fernando Alonso. "It's definitely the most beautiful car I will have driven in the past 16 years."

Zak Brown, McLaren's new executive director, said the new color scheme is a response to requests by fans.

Brown is one of the newcomers to McLaren's team " on and off the track " as it looks to become a force in F1 once again. McLaren hasn't won a race since 2012.

Alonso has a new teammate in Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne, while it was announced in November that Ron Dennis was stepping down as chairman following a boardroom row.