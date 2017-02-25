Cut-throat chasing at Manukau

By Peter Fenemor

The cream of the nation's greyhound talent will be involved in cut-throat chasing action at the Manukau Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

At stake are prized final field positions for next Sunday's two group one events - $80,000 Plaster Board Auckland Cup (527m) and the $25,000 Railway Sprint (318m).

A finish in the first two heat placings is required to book a return for the rich finals.

The classy Karen Walsh prepared Thrilling Boris at $3 is the early Auckland Cup futures favourite.

His recent efforts have been moderate by his high standards however the dual group one winner commands total respect in the first cup heat (race 7).

Walsh has Timmy Trumpet ($5.50) absolutely flying at the moment and he owns solid looking claims in his heat (race 9).

Greyhounds from the potent Dave and Jean Fahey kennels demand total respect at this level. They are returning with last year's cup runner-up Kava Blu ($12) who has drawn ideally in the ace-trap (race 7).

They also have the recent strong Addington 520m winner He's All Power ($5) engaged (race 8).

The pacey New Zealand Cup runner-up Zipping Jordan ($12) is travelling up from Christchurch with Callum Weir (race 10).

It is his kennelmate, the slippery record breaking Swimming Goat ($3.50) who will attract immense interest in his Railway heat (race 5).

The Walsh trained group two 305m winner My Girl Chloe ($3.50) secures the one-trap for her heat (race 3).

The Faheys have elected to line up their NZ Cup winner American Warrior ($6) in the Railway heats (race 6). He strongly won his only previous Manukau 318m sprint.

The Hatrick 305m track record holder Allegro Gun ($8) will spearhead a strong Lisa Cole prepared assault on the Railway heats (race 4). Kennelmate Allegro Lass ($10) is a proven high grade sprinter (race 3).

Local conditioner Ben Craik has the sharp sprinter Simple And Plain ($14) resuming from a spell (race 5). He also has the powerful chaser Von Trap ($26) exiting from the ace trap (race 6).

Denis Schofield trained Nangar Star to Railway victory last year and his leading prospect for a repeat here is the consistent Eva Diva ($21, race 6).

- NZ Herald