ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

Alexandr Dolgopolov, Ukraine, def. Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4.
Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, def. Victor Estrella Burgos, Dominican Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Roberto Carbaelles Baena, Spain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Thomaz Bellucci, Brazil, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-3.
Juan Sebastien Cabal and Robert Farah (4), Colombia, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-2.
Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (1), Brazil, def. Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-3, 5-7, 11-9.
Juan Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-4, 6-4.
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas (3), Uruguay, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Gastao Elias, Portugal, 6-4, 7-5.
