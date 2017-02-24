1st test: Starc gets 2 wickets; India 70-3 in reply to 260

PUNE, India (AP) " Far from expectations ahead of the series, it is pace rather than spin that is causing trouble early in the first test with Mitchell Starc following up his half century for Australia with the key wicket of Virat Kolhi for a duck as India struggled to lunch on day two at 70-3.

Paceman Umesh Yadav did the most damage with the ball for India, snaring 4-32 before the Australians were dismissed for 260 on Friday, only five balls into the second morning.

Starc added four to his overnight score before skying a catch off Ravichandran Ashwin (3-63). His almost run-a-ball 61 contained six boundaries and three sixes and ensured he was second-highest scorer for the tourists behind 20-year-old opener Matt Renshaw's 68.

Surprisingly, Australia mirrored India's move of opening with spin as left-armer Steve O'Keefe (0-23) bowled the second over after an over of pace from Starc.

The Indian openers saw off Starc and O'Keefe until Josh Hazlewood was introduced to the attack in the 7th over and had Murali Vijay (10) caught behind with the total at 26.

Cheteshwar Pujara (6) added only 18 runs with Lokesh Rahul before Starc (2-22) returned with a fiery second spell and struck a double blow in the 15th over. First, he had Pujara caught behind.

Then he had India skipper Kohli caught at second slip two balls later as India slipped to 44-3.

It Kohli's first duck in test cricket on Indian soil, and his first since Old Trafford in 2014 against England " a gap of 45 innings.

At the break, Lokesh Rahul was unbeaten on 47 and Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 6. India trail by 190 runs.