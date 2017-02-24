Top 25 Capsules

TEMPE, Arizona (AP) " T.J. Leaf scored 25 points, and No. 5 UCLA survived an upset bid by Arizona State with an 87-75 victory Thursday night.

The Bruins (25-3, 12-3 Pac-12) won their sixth straight game. Aaron Holiday added 17 points and Thomas Welsh had eight points and 11 rebounds in 18 minutes.

Torian Graham led Arizona State with 28 points and Kodi Justice added 19. The Sun Devils hit 14 3-pointers but were outrebounded 49-30.

The Sun Devils (13-16, 6-10) scored the first seven points of the second half and got a near capacity crowd on its feet when Shannon Evans II made a fastbreak layup to trim UCLA's lead to 45-43.

___

No. 15 CINCINNATI 87, MEMPHIS 74

CINCINNATI (AP) " Jacob Evans III scored 12 of his 15 points during Cincinnati's dominant first half and the Bearcats held on for their 25th straight home victory.

Cincinnati (25-3, 14-1 American Athletic) led by as many as 24 points during its highest-scoring opening half in conference play this season, pulling ahead 51-32 at the break. The Tigers cut the lead to six points before fading.

The Bearcats' front line dominated. Gary Clark had 13 points and nine rebounds while Kyle Washington had 16 points and six rebounds.

Memphis (18-10, 8-7) has dropped a season-high three straight. Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers with 23 points and Dedric Lawson had 21 with 10 rebounds.

___

OHIO ST. 83, No. 16 WISCONSIN 73

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) " C.J. Jackson scored 18 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range for Ohio State.

JaQuan Lyle had 17 points and Jae'Sean Tate added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (16-13, 6-10 Big Ten), who snapped a three-game losing streak and beat a ranked team for the first time in nearly a year.

Bronson Koenig had 27 points for Wisconsin (22-6, 11-4), which lost the lead in the game's first minute and could never get any traction. The Badgers have lost three of four.

Ohio State led by 12 points with 10 minutes left on a 3 by Lyle and never let Wisconsin get closer than nine points.