1:27pm Fri 24 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Six Nations Glance

___

Scotland vs. Wales, 1425 GMT

Ireland vs. France, 1650 GMT

England vs. Italy, 1500 GMT

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 24 Feb 2017 13:27:23 Processing Time: 371ms