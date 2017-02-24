AP NewsAlert

LEICESTER, England (AP) " English champion Leicester fires manager Claudio Ranieri.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LEICESTER, England (AP) " English champion Leicester fires manager Claudio Ranieri.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 24 Feb 2017 09:17:37 Processing Time: 477ms