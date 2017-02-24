'I only ate it to wind up Arsenal fans - and it gave me indigestion' - axed Sutton Utd goalkeeper

Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has revealed he only ate the infamous pie that garnered him a worldwide following during his side's FA Cup clash with Arsenal in an attempt to 'wind up' the Premier League giants' supporters.

The 46-year-old Shaw claimed he ate the meat pastry after Arsenal fans began taunting him with their 'who ate all the pies' chant.

Shaw, who weighs in at 23 stone (146kg), also told The Sun that the pastry - that was given to him for free during the game - gave him indigestion, and that he knows of no one that made money off of his mid-match meal, despite Sun Bets offering odds of 8-1 of Shaw eating on camera during the match.

"The Arsenal fans were constantly singing about me, and shouting 'Who ate all the pies?'," Shaw said.

"There was a lot of banter, and I thought I could have a bit of fun here. I took a big bite and waved it in the air towards them, but it was all in good spirit.

"It didn't cost me anything from the girl at the counter - apart from my job."

Shaw was sacked from his position as reserve goalkeeper at Sutton United, who compete in the fifth tier of English football, after eating the pastry in the 83rd minute of their FA Cup match against Arsenal.

As a result of Sun Bet offering odds on that exact scenario to play out over the course of the match, investigations were launched by both the Gambling Commission (GC) and the FA.

Sun Bets admitted they paid out a five-figure sum but it could cost them and the small South London club much more if the GC probe finds that they breached gambling regulations.

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell said that as a result of the administrative backlash against Shaw's actions, the goalkeeper's position at the club was "untenable", and his wrongdoings had "taken the gloss" off of Sutton's admirable 2-0 defeat.

"I'd have advised him very, very differently," Doswell said.

"Unfortunately he chose not to speak to myself or the chairman or anyone about what was happening and he's put himself in a very invidious position."

- Daily Mail