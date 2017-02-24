Brazil to play friendly against Australia in Melbourne

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) " Brazil will face Australia in a soccer friendly in June at the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The Brazilian soccer confederation says the match will be played on June 13, four days before Brazil plays Argentina in the same city in another friendly.
Brazil is leading South America's World Cup qualifying group and could qualify for the final tournament in Russia at the end of March.
Australia is fourth in its Asian qualifying group.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings