Leipzig snaps up promising goalkeeper Koehn from Stuttgart

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) " Leipzig is continuing to build for the future with the signing of 18-year-old goalkeeper Philipp Koehn from second-division Stuttgart's under-19 team on a free transfer for next season.

The Bundesliga club says Koehn, No. 1 in Switzerland's under-19 team, has agreed to a contract through June 2021.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick says Koehn is "a proactive goalkeeper that fits in with us with his courageous way of playing."

Stuttgart reportedly tried to extend Koehn's contract, with club official Marc Kienle telling German daily Bild: "We had the impression that he had already decided on a move."

Stuttgart has seen promising goalkeepers leave the club before, including Bernd Leno to Bayer Leverkusen, Loris Karius, now at Liverpool, or most recently Odisseas Vlachodimos, who joined Greek club Panathinaikos.