Eric Guay fastest in downhill training, Hannes Reichelt 2nd

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) " Eric Guay posted the fastest time in World Cup downhill training on Thursday.

The Canadian finished in 1 minute, 48.01 seconds, beating Hannes Reichelt of Austria by one-hundredth of a second. Roger Brice of France was third, 0.33 seconds behind.

Downhill leader Peter Fill of Italy was 13th, while Kjetil Jansrud of Norway was seventh.

The men's downhill is scheduled for Saturday, with a super-G race the following day.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

