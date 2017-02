By NZ Racing Desk

Star Cambridge galloper Turn Me Loose's fitness levels have gone up in the past fortnight and co-trainer Murray Baker is optimistic his multiple group one winner has now hit his winning weight.

The Darren Weir-trained galloper is again seen as his main danger in tomorrow's group one Futurity Stakes at Caulfield.

"Black Heart Bart has won $A3 million and, Winx apart, he's the best 1400 metre horse in Australia," Baker said.

His future will be decided after tomorrow.

