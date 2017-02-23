5:12pm Thu 23 February
ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Nicolas Kicker, Argentina, def. Arthur De Greef, Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5.

Juan Sebastien Cabal and Robert Farah (4), Colombia, def. Thomaz Bellucci and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-1, 6-4.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Fabricio Neis and Joao Souza, Brazil, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas (3), Uruguay, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and David Marrero, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (1), Brazil, def. Marcus Daniell, Australia, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Tommy Robredo, Spain, and Andre Sa, Brazil, 6-4, 6-3.

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Gastao Elias, Portugal, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 10-5.

