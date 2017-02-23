Smith wins toss, Australia bat 1st in series opener v India

PUNE, India (AP) " Australia skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat in the series-opening test against top-ranked India.

Virat Kohli's India squad is a hot favorite in the four-match series. India hasn't lost a test on home soil since 2012, with a record of 17 wins and three draws, and is on a 19-test unbeaten streak overall.

The Australians have lost nine straight tests in Asia, and were swept 4-0 on their last tour to India in 2013.

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, which is hosting its first test match, had a dusty dry look and was the center of attention in the build-up to this game. It is expected to take significant turn early into the game, perhaps as early as day one.

Smith opted for two specialist spinners, bringing left-arm orthodox spinner Steve O'Keefe in for his fifth test to support offspinner Nathan Lyon, and recalling seaming allrounder Mitchell Marsh to support fast bowlers Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

India opted for three spinners, bringing in Jayant Yadav at the expense of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who played in India's most recent win over Bangladesh.

Lineups:

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (captain), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.