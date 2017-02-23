4:47pm Thu 23 February
Jack Sock waits out rain, advances at Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) " Jack Sock beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday night in a rain-delayed match to reach the Delray Beach Open quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Sock will face fifth-seeded Steve Johnson, the fellow American who topped Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-1 in the matches that didn't start until about 9 p.m.

Sock won in New Zealand in January for his second ATP Tour title.

England's Kyle Edmund beat Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. The eighth-seeded Edmund will play the winner of the late match between top-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada and Borna Coric of Croatia.

On Thursday, fourth-seeded defending champion Sam Querrey was scheduled to play fellow American Jared Donaldson. Also, Donald Young was set to play fellow American Taylor Fritz. Young beat second-seeded Ivo Karlovic of Croatia in the first round.

