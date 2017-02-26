Dan Carter sells Remuera pad for huge profit

Kirsty Wynn is a senior reporter at the Herald on Sunday.

Former All Black Dan Carter has cashed in on Auckland's sizzling property market and sold his Remuera home for close to a $1.5 million profit.

Property records show Carter - who now plays for French glamour side Racing 92 - sold his four-bedroom character home in the leafy double grammar zone suburb for $4.5m late last year.

He and wife Honor bought the stately Aldred Rd home for $3,050,000 in 2014.

Built in the 1920s the two-storey home, on 665sq m, and with a CV of $2.7m, was modernised by architect Pip Cheshire.

It also features manicured hedged gardens and an inground pool.

The sale of the Carters' Remuera home was finalised in November last year - a year into his three-year contract in France.

The 33-year-old signed the contract with Racing 92 in 2014. It is reportedly worth more than $1.6 million a year, making him rugby's highest paid player.

Earlier this month, in Paris, Carter was caught driving with excessive blood-alcohol levels. He faces a court appearance on the charges.

In the fallout around the incident - which saw him dumped by sponsor Land Rover as a brand ambassador - Carter apologised to the public via social media.

Carter issued two statements of regret, including one last Saturday which read: "Just got back to NZ for what was supposed to be a fun pre planned holiday. Seeing the family again puts fresh perspective on just how big a mistake I made. #dontdrinkanddrive."

Since then, he and Honor have been holidaying in New Zealand.

During his trip home, Carter has been spotted visiting a top Auckland school to check it out for his young sons Marco and Fox.

Nick Goodall from property information provider Core Logic said Remuera had

experienced huge growth in the past four years.

The suburb recently joined Herne Bay and St Mary's Bay and is now New Zealand's third suburb with a median value of more than $2m.

Stanley Point on Auckland's North Shore recently became the fourth.

"Just like the rest of Auckland, Remuera has experienced exceptional growth over the past four years," Goodall said.

"Properties are now 66 per cent more expensive today than in February 2013."

Goodall said property owners in the higher value suburbs saw significant increases in

value in the past three years.

"And that shows the amount of equity some people will have gained in order to potentially assist with purchases of other properties."

- Herald on Sunday