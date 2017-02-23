Kiwi-born Tigers player faces ban after betting allegations

Wests Tigers' player Tim Simona faces a permanent ban from the NRL following allegations the Auckland-born player was involved in betting on NRL matches.

Simona has been suspended from training or playing with his team until the investigation, announced by the NRL Integrity Unit last week, is complete.

On Friday the Integrity Unit issued a notice of intention to cancel his registration in relation to allegations he breached rules relating to gambling on matches.

According to Fairfax Media, the investigation into the alleged betting activity

is around minor bets on opposition tryscorers in Tigers matches last season. It is believed Simona didn't place the bets himself.

The NRL and Wests Tigers declined to comment further on the matter, The Daily Telegraph reports.

It is yet another blow for the Tigers on the eve of the 2017 season, after teammate Kyle Lovett was charged with drug possession in January.

