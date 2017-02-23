The Latest: Sports doc accused of molesting 9 young gymnasts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) " The Latest on criminal charges against Dr. Larry Nassar, a former sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

A sports doctor charged with sexual assault is accused of molesting nine young gymnasts while treating them for injuries at his home, a Michigan State University clinic or a gymnastics club in the Lansing area.

Details were disclosed in affidavits presented Wednesday by a Michigan State University police detective. Dr. Larry Nassar faces roughly two dozen charges in Ingham and Eaton counties. He's accused of repeatedly assaulting Lansing-area gymnasts.

Det. Sgt. Andrea Munford says some victims were too young to know it was wrong. She says the girls trusted Nassar and saw him as a "god to the gymnasts."

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and police plan to talk to reporters at 2:30 p.m.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

___

11:30 a.m.

A former sports doctor at Michigan State University who specialized in treating gymnasts has been charged with sexual assault.

Dr. Larry Nassar was charged Wednesday in two Michigan counties. Online records show he's facing nine charges in Ingham county, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a victim under age 13.

A message seeking comment was left for Nassar's lawyer.

Attorney General Bill Schuette and police plan to talk to reporters at 2:30 p.m.

Nassar had a clinic at Michigan State, where he treated members of the gymnastics team and younger regional gymnasts. He also was a doctor for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Dozens of women and girls say they were assaulted. Nassar denies it.

In separate cases filed in 2016, he's charged with possessing child pornography and molesting the daughter of family friends.