4:39am Thu 23 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Wrestler's dad sues to attend matches at rival school

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) " A Pennsylvania man has sued to overturn a ban that could keep him from attending his son's high school wrestling tournaments at a rival school.

Liberty High School in Bethlehem sent Ken Fenstermacher a letter barring him from its gymnasium for unspecified "offensive behavior" during a Feb. 2 match.

Liberty is set to host an individual district tournament starting Friday, and the Northeast Regional Tournament on March 3. Fenstermacher's son, K.J., is a senior wrestler from Northampton Area High School, but previously attended Liberty and wrestled in grades 9-11.

A Northampton County judge has scheduled a hearing Thursday at which Liberty must "show cause" why Fenstermacher should still be banned from Liberty's gym.

Fenstermacher had a harassment charge dismissed after he apologized for allegedly shoving a Bethlehem Catholic coach in 2014, while his son wrestled for Liberty.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 23 Feb 2017 04:40:08 Processing Time: 143ms