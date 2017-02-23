O'Shea makes 4 changes to Italy for match against Ireland

ROME (AP) " Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made four changes for Sunday's Six Nations match against England at Twickenham.

Exeter center Michele Campagnaro has been handed his first start of this year's tournament and will partner Luke McLean, while Giulio Bisegni returns on the right wing in place of Angelo Esposito.

Benetton Treviso flyhalf Tommaso Allan starts for the first time since June.

O'Shea has stuck with the majority of his pack but has brought in flanker Abraham Steyn to replace Maxime Mbanda alongside Simone Favaro and long-standing captain Sergio Parisse, who will extend his record to 124 appearances for the Azzurri.

Italy was routed 63-10 by Ireland in its last match. It lost its opener to Wales 33-7.