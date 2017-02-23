Officials see Budapest's 2024 bid chances slipping away

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) " Officials behind Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Olympics say the chances of success have been practically lost because of the disappearing political consensus.

The bid may have to face a city-wide referendum promoted by a new political party, which gathered more than 266,000 signatures in favor of holding the vote, far more than needed.

The chairman of the Budapest bid says it makes no sense to continue the effort unless widespread political support behind it is restored. Chairman Balazs Furjes says Budapest's bid, competing with Los Angeles and Paris, would be a "lame duck" in the current political climate.

Furjes says Budapest has "never been as close as now to obtaining the Olympics ... but now it seems there won't be a good result."