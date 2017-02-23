Australia vs. Sri Lanka Twenty20 Scoreboard

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard on Wednesday at the end of third and final Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Adelaide Oval:

Australia=

Aaron Finch c Siriwardana b Prasanna 53

Michael Klinger run out 62

Ben Dunk c Prasanna b Shanaka 28

Travis Head c Kapugedera b Malinga 30

Moises Henriques not out 2

Ashton Turner c Kapugedera b Malinga 1

James Faulkner c Kapugedera b Shanaka 2

Tim Paine not out 1

Extras: (2lb, 5w, 1nb) 8

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 187

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-79, 2-128, 3-179, 4-180, 5-182, 6-184

Did not bat: Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson.

Bowling: Lasith Malinga 4-0-35-2 (1nb 1w), Nuwan Kulasekara 4-0-40-0 (1w), Vikum Sanjaya 3-0-34-0 (1w), Seekkuge Prasanna 3-0-25-1, Milinda Siriwardana 1-0-12-0, Asela Gunaratne 1-0-12-0 (2w), Dasun Shanaka 4-0-27-2.

Continued below.

Related Content Mortgage holders warned of rate rise Your views: Readers' letters Sideswipe: February 9th: Metal plate's new role

Sri Lanka=

Dilshan Munaweera c Turner b Head 37

Upul Tharanga c Richardson b Faulkner 14

Kusal Mendis c Cummins b Richardson 14

Asela Gunaratne lbw b Zampa 4

Milinda Siriwardana c and b Faulkner 35

Chamara Kapugedera b Zampa 7

Dasun Shanaka lbw b Zampa 0

Seekkuge Prasanna c Richardson b Faulkner 12

Nuwan Kulasekara not out 8

Lasith Malinga run out 1

Vikum Sanjaya run out 5

Extras: (2lb, 7w) 9

TOTAL: (all out) 146

Overs: 18.

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-68, 3-69, 4-76, 5-91, 6-91, 7-120, 8-138, 9-140, 10-146.

Bowling: Ashton Turner 2-0-15-0 (1w), Jhye Richardson 3-0-38-1 (2w), Pat Cummins 3-0-20-0 (2w), James Faulkner 3-0-20-3 (1w), Moises Henriques 1-0-10-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-25-3, Travis Head 2-0-16-1 (1w)

Toss: Sri Lanka.

Result: Australia won by 41 runs.

Series: Sri Lanka won 2-1.

Umpires: Paul Wilson, Australia, and Mick Martell, Australia.

TV umpire: Simon Fry, Australia. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.