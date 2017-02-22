Cricket: The moment NZ took control of the ODI

By David Leggat, David Leggat in Christchurch

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

6.01pm. Mark it down as the moment the second ODI against South Africa turned New Zealand's way.

South Africa, already 1-0 ahead in the five-game series, were pushing themselves into a position to take the win on the back of their captain AB de Villiers. Just as he'd done at Hamilton on Sunday night de Villiers was poised to show he's the finisher to beat them all right now.

Then Boult was recalled for his third spell, he sent down a slightly slower short ball, de Villiers hooked fractionally too early and wicketkeeper Tom Latham took the catch sprawling low.

Fast forward an hour and New Zealand won by just six runs as South Africa, for the second time in two games, revealed a rising young talent.

It was Andile Phehlukwayo at Hamilton last Sunday night in their four-wicket win; today Dwaine Pretorius' clean hitting in his 50 off 27 balls just about ripped the win from New Zealand's grasp.

South Africa needed 20 off two overs but Boult bowled a cracking over, culminating in dismissing Pretorius; Southee produced four dot balls to start the last, from which 15 were needed, as Phehlukwayo aimed for the fence, without luck and didn't bother running anything, clearly not trusting last man Imran Tahir.

''I think if we didn't get him out there the game could have been totally different," Taylor said of the dismissal of de Villiers at 199 for six. ''He was pacing the innings so well. He seemed to time it from ball one."

Taylor had a day to savour.

He knows better than most that when an individual makes a substantial contribution it always feels sweeter if it leads to victory. So it was with his 102 not out, his record-setting 17th ODI century.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: White Ferns crush Australia in Twenty20 Cricket: Black Caps level series with victory in second ODI Video Watch: Ross Taylor's record-equalling century

Taylor is also aware what the win will mean for New Zealand.

''Just for our confidence as a team. We knew it was going to be a tough series.

''(If we had) gone 2-0 down it was going to be pretty hard to come back from. We've got momentum in our camp going forward and hopefully we'll take that into Wellington."

Taylor and Jimmy Neesham shared a record-breaking 123-run fifth wicket stand against South Africa, Neesham playing his part, 71 not out off 57 balls, and New Zealand set a competitive target of 290.

De Villiers wasn't happy with his batsmen, who he felt gave up too many soft dismissals.

''It was always the plan to play a lot of batters, bat nice and deep but the red flag was always for the top order to take it a bit easy," de Villiers said.

Still, South Africa showed what a threat they can be, even when the heavy mob have been sent back to the pavilion.

Pretorius, for example, has a first-class batting average of 42. Throw in a tidy seam bowling display and he, too, had a memorable day in just his sixth ODI.

And how about Ish Sodhi, who was called on to bowl the 47th over with Pretorius in full cry. The legpsinner held his nerve impressively, conceded just four and Boult and Southee did the rest.

Plus signs for both teams then out of a cracking day for a full house.

Next stop Wellington on Saturday for game three.

- NZ Herald