Pirates' Kang attends trial over drink driving charges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang has appeared in a Korean court as judges began hearing arguments in a trial over charges that the baseball star fled the scene after slamming a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol.

A friend of Kang also attended the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday after being charged for falsely telling police that he, not Kang, was driving the vehicle.

It's unclear how long the trial will take or when Kang will be able to join the Pirates for the new season.

Kang hit 21 home runs and 62 RBIs in 108 games in 2016 in his second season in the majors.